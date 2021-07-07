Empty Stella cans were discovered near a vehicle who was stopped by police on the M62.

A mound of empty alcohol containers was discovered in the footwell of a commercial vehicle that was witnessed “weaving” erratically on the highway by police.

After witnessing the vehicle driving recklessly on the M60 and M62 towards Liverpool, concerned members of the public raised the alarm.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit were eventually able to stop the vehicle (RPU).

According to them, the driver was apprehended after failing to produce a roadside sample.

The RPU posted a photo of the vehicle, as well as a photo of a four-pack of empty Stella Artois beer cans and an empty beer bottle located next to the driver, to its social media account.

“Thank you to everyone who reported this cargo van weaving on the M60 & M62 towards Liverpool,” they wrote in the post.

“Patrols discovered it as they approached J8 and were able to securely hold the driver as they exited at J6. “At this point, the motorist has been arrested for failing to produce a roadside sample.”

