According to study, there are more than 152 tonnes of empty plastic bottles in UK bathrooms, which is 11 times the weight of Big Ben’s bell.

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed how many shampoo, conditioner, and make-up bottles the British consume each year.

It was discovered that the average bathroom had at least two empty bottles that have yet to be recycled.

That’s about 40 grams of plastic in each of the UK’s 3.8 million bathrooms, for a total of 152,000 kilograms, dwarfing Big Ben’s 137,000 kg.

Most people, on the other hand, do everything they can to recycle the products they use, with the average adult discarding 312 plastic bottles every year.

Over the course of their lives, they will accumulate 19,665, which is more than four times the height of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest structure in Dubai, if stacked on top of one another.

Six out of ten persons want to be more sustainable in their daily lives but are unsure where to begin, with a third claiming that there aren’t enough plastic-free or recycled-plastic options.

And 81 percent want to see more plastic-free alternatives on the market.

WeDo, a professional haircare brand that has collaborated with Plastic Bank to contribute money for every bottle sold, commissioned the study.

“The study has found that we dispose of a frightening quantity of plastic in our lifetimes, therefore it’s good to see so many Brits desire to become more sustainable,” a weDO spokeswoman said.

“However, knowing where to begin isn’t always straightforward. Because it has been proved that reducing and reusing are more sustainable than recycling, why not start there?

“Taking an extra two minutes in the store to look for products with less plastic packaging, or even products in recycled bottles, is a terrific place to start.”

According to the poll, the most plastic is used in the kitchen, followed by the bathroom, where plastic is used in 53% of all products.

When buying new toiletries, 38 percent think about whether the packaging is recyclable or recycled, and 77 percent want to save money. “The summary has come to an end.”