Empty high-street units inside one of the city’s oldest buildings may soon take on a new look.

Within one of Southport’s oldest buildings, a block of unoccupied units is going to be radically renovated.

The Crown Buildings in Sefton’s town centre will be converted into a “specifically constructed workspace for start-up enterprises” next week, according to plans approved by Sefton Council.

The “Enterprise Arcade” has been labeled a high-tech, collaborative, and cheap workspace.

Crown Buildings has been allocated £1.5 million as part of the Southport Town Deal for renewal and transformation.

The ultimate goal is to build a 15,000-square-foot hub for individuals, freelancers, businesses, and independent professionals who are just starting out in business.

Cllr Marion Atkinson, the cabinet member for regeneration, told The Washington Newsday that this is a “important initiative” for the regeneration of Southport.

“The Enterprise Arcade will include Crown Buildings, vacant retail spaces on the bottom level of Eastbank Street, and connected office space above,” Cllr Atkinson explained.

“At a national level, we are seeing a shift away from traditional work environments, with an increasing number of people opting for flexible and hybrid work options.

“Our Enterprise Arcade will be the ideal location for a wide range of start-up and growing organizations and individuals, whether they are in the early phases of creating their brand or just require flexibility and an agile approach to their working practices,” says the company.

K2, a Liverpool-based architectural firm, has been tasked with developing the Enterprise Arcade space’s feasibility drawings.

The Cabinet of Sefton Council will meet on Thursday, October 7 to debate the suggestions.