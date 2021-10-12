Employers who exploit undocumented workers will face higher fines from ICE and CBP.

Immigration enforcement in the United States will change its focus away from huge workplace raids on businesses suspected of employing undocumented workers and toward businesses that prey on the vulnerable demographic.

In a statement released Tuesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated that the government will go after “scrupulous businesses who exploit the vulnerability of illegal workers” and will emphasize labor violations such as low pay, unsafe working conditions, and human trafficking.

According to the three-page memo, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, and Citizenship and Immigration Services must outline a plan in the next two months that will increase employer fines, empower workers to report illegal labor practices, and coordinate with other agencies such as the Department of Labor.

Under previous President Donald Trump, mass worksite raids were routine, including the largest such operation in over a decade, which targeted Mississippi poultry facilities in 2019. Trump and previous Republican presidents justified the raids as effective deterrents to illegal immigration, but labor unions criticized them as harsh and discriminatory. For example, the majority of the 680 workers detained at poultry facilities managed by businesses like Koch Foods in Illinois were Latino.

Tuesday’s shift away from raids is more akin to previous President Barack Obama’s policy, which mostly shunned such operations in favor of low-profile examinations in the workplace.

“Mass worksite operations, which often resulted in the simultaneous arrest of hundreds of workers,” Mayorkas said, “were not focused on the most insidious component of our country’s unlawful employment challenge: predatory employers.” “These high-profile operations misallocated enforcement resources while discouraging, and even using worker participation in workplace standards investigations as a tactic of reprisal.” Along with eliminating mass worksite arrests, Mayorkas said immigration authorities should use “prosecutorial discretion” in encouraging workers to speak up about workplace exploitation and barring employers from employing retaliatory deportation threats.

Immigrant employees, particularly those without legal permission to work in the United States, are particularly vulnerable, according to workers’ rights organizations. Immigrant labor is especially important in industries like meatpacking and chicken processing, which are generally located in rural locations with limited access to attorneys.

Trump ordered meatpacking companies to stay open during the first weeks of the outbreak, despite fears.