Employers are being sued for discrimination by a Christian who compared Muslims to Darth Vader.

After being kicked out of the Scouts for referring to a Muslim niqab as a “Darth Vader tent,” a Christian claims he has encountered religious prejudice at work.

Brian Walker, 66, a former electrician at Bristol’s Southmead Hospital, has launched a lawsuit against the North Bristol NHS Trust, alleging that he was harmed because of his Christian views.

After news of his niqab comments surfaced, Walker said that coworkers at the hospital filed a series of “exaggerated and dubious accusations.”

After being expelled for comparing a Muslim woman’s religious veil to the Star Wars villain’s helmet, Walker got a settlement from the Scout Association, the primary body representing the Scout movement in the United Kingdom, in 2018.

Walker protested in a letter to the official Scout magazine that the movement was “going away” from its Christian beginnings, and that Muslim scout leaders wearing the face veil would “most certainly drown wearing that Darth Vader tent.”

After the magazine published an article about a Muslim scout leader, Walker submitted the complaint letter. According to The Bristol Post, Walker also stated that the woman’s “outward appearance is enough to frighten children and animals.”

Walker now claims that the NHS Trust investigated him unfairly after a number of coworkers complained about him explaining how same-sex marriage violates his religious convictions.

According to Christian Today, he also claimed that his coworkers felt “harassed” and “intimidated” after he dropped off a newspaper, cakes, a little amount of money for a colleague, and an encouraging note to inform them that he had reached a settlement with the Scouts.

His actions was later found to be “discriminatory” by a disciplinary body, and he was handed a final warning.

Walker resigned because he believed his position had become untenable. He filed a lawsuit against the North Bristol NHS Trust, alleging harassment, persecution, and discrimination.

According to The Times, Walker’s attorneys have indicated that the North Bristol NHS Trust will argue that his Christian beliefs are “incompatible with human dignity” and “unworthy of respect in a democratic society,” and hence are not protected under equality rules.

A representative for the North Bristol NHS Trust said in a statement to The Washington Newsday about the case, “Whilst it would be improper to comment on. This is a condensed version of the information.