Employer makes maid strip down and shower in front of her; she is sentenced to jail.

After being found guilty of many counts of abuse last month, a 33-year-old Singaporean housewife who forced her maid to strip and shower in front of her was sentenced to 15 months and two weeks in prison on Tuesday.

Rosdiana Abdul Rahim was also forced to pay S$2,500 ($1,840) in compensation to her Indonesian domestic worker, Mayang Sari, according to the local newspaper Today. If the mother of twins is unable to pay, she will be sentenced to an additional 11 days in prison.

According to a report by Yahoo News, Rosdiana was found guilty last month of six charges of abuse against Sari, including insulting the then-21-year-old maid’s modesty, using illegal force by shoving her into the shower, and causing harm to her eyes by placing powder on her face.

When she worked for her in 2017, she was also found guilty of threatening to kill Sari’s family, squeezing and kicking the maid’s genitals, and neglecting to provide her with enough rest.

According to The Straits Times, Rosdiana was acquitted of a seventh allegation of removing Sari’s shirt and bra because the judge did not believe the prosecution had shown this beyond a reasonable doubt.

According to the Yahoo News story, Sari worked at Rosdiana’s home from September 29 to December 12 in 2017 before being sent back to a maid agency. She was not granted any vacation days and was obliged to go to Rosdiana’s mother’s house virtually every day to care for her employer’s now-9-year-old children while their parents were at work.

Sari was obliged to sleep at odd and late hours and wake up between 5 and 6 a.m. as a result of the scenario. She was also prevented from napping during the day and was later forced to sleep on the children’s room carpet.

Sari was allegedly forced to sleep on the floor outside the shared toilet by Rosdiana, but the maid elected to sleep below the living room closet instead, without being given a blanket or pillow.

According to The Straits Times, Rosdiana forced Sari to wash in front of her in November 2017 after alleging the maid was “smelly” and her towel had an odor as well. Sari was then instructed to change in the master bedroom’s open windows.

