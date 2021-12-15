Employees were threatened with termination if they left work due to the Kentucky tornado.

Survivors claim that as a fatal tornado barreled toward them last weekend, supervisors of a Kentucky factory warned employees that if they left their shifts early, they would be fired.

In the aftermath of the storms and tornadoes that ravaged the state, eight of the 110 employees working the overnight shift at the Mayfield Consumer Products scented candles plant in Mayfield, Kentucky, were reported dead, with five others dying later that day and early Saturday.

According to The Guardian, a company representative verified on Monday that the other 102 personnel on duty at the time are alive and well.

After the first tornado sirens sounded outside the factory around 5:30 p.m. Friday, more than a dozen workers sought their superiors for permission to leave and seek refuge at home, according to NBC News. Employees claim that their requests were denied, and that supervisors and team leaders told them that leaving their shifts early could imperil their jobs.

According to McKayla Emery, 21, who talked to NBC News from her hospital bed, factory management informed four workers who wanted to quit, “If you leave, you’re more than likely to be fired.”

Another employee, Latavia Halliburton, said she witnessed staff being threatened with firing if they left.

Mark Saxton, a 37-year-old forklift operator, told the outlet that when he inquired if they would terminate him “even with the weather like today,” a boss said “absolutely.”

It was stated that overtime pay was available, although it was unclear whether those that stayed were awarded further compensation.

According to 29-year-old employee Haley Conder, around 15 employees requested to go home in the three- to four-hour timeframe between the first and second emergency alarms.

Conder claims that team leaders told him that they wouldn’t let workers leave because of safety concerns, so they kept everyone in the halls and bathrooms. After determining that the tornado was no longer a threat, they returned everyone to work, but employees sought shelter once more after a second tornado alarm sounded sometime after 9 p.m.

Following the second siren, Conder and a group of coworkers contacted three bosses and asked to go home. “You’re not allowed to leave.” You are unable to depart. The management informed them, “You have to stay here,” according to Conder.

The charges have been refuted by Mayfield Consumer Products.

"It's completely false. Since the start of [COVID-19], we've had a policy in place. Employees have this ability.