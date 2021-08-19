Employees were mislabeled as “managers” by “Salt Bae” to avoid paying overtime.

Nusret Gökçe, better known as Salt Bae, a Turkish chef and restauranteur, has been accused of purposefully misclassifying some of his employees in order to avoid paying overtime at his steakhouse business and burger shop.

On Tuesday, five grill employees filed a lawsuit against Gökçe in Manhattan federal court, alleging that they were recruited to move from Turkey to work at Nusr-U.S. Et’s outlets.

The employees claim that Gökçe mislabeled them as “managers” in order to avoid paying overtime to the five employees who worked more than 70 hours per week in restaurants in New York, Miami, and Dallas.

The five men, who are Turkish citizens, worked at Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Istanbul before being “personally encouraged” to relocate to the chain’s U.S. outlets, according to the lawsuit.

Official job descriptions for their visa applications allegedly inflated their duties, claiming they were “workers with management power” in order to “exempt and avoid paying them extra earnings,” according to the employees.

Instead, the men claimed they were required to “take away rubbish, wash dishes, clean stove hoods, clean bathrooms, cook special meals for the management and Gökçe when he was there, conduct errands, and acquire items when there were shortages at the Restaurants,” among other things.

Each of the five males claimed to earn $1,125 each week, regardless of how much time they worked. According to the claim, the men worked there until the last two weeks of July.

After working 40 hours a week, non-managerial employees are entitled to 1.5 times their hourly rate in overtime pay. The grillers are claiming unpaid overtime and other damages in their lawsuit.

After a series of viral videos showing him preparing meat and sprinkling salt at his restaurant in Turkey, Salt Bae became an internet meme in 2017. In addition to New York, Miami, Dallas, Boston, Beverly Hills, London, Mykonos, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, he owns restaurants in New York, Miami, Dallas, Boston, Beverly Hills, London, Mykonos, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.

According to the five plaintiffs, “Gökçe had a harsh supervisory style, regularly cursing Plaintiffs and blaming them for the problems of other employees.”

This isn’t the first time the restauranteur has been accused of violating labor laws.

Servers at Gökçe’s New York steakhouse sued him in 2019 for allegedly skimming tips and underpaying his employees.

Louis Pechman filed the case on Tuesday.