Employees of the State Department in Uganda had their iPhones hacked using NSO Group software.

According to an unidentified source, Israel’s NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware was used to infiltrate the iPhones of 11 US State Department workers working in Uganda.

The person told the Associated Press that they were not authorized to speak publicly about the probe.

According to Reuters, the NSO Group stated it would examine the situation and, if it was discovered that NSO technology was utilized, it would terminate the customers and pursue legal action against them. In the interim, the suspected clients’ access has been revoked. They haven’t stated who the clients are.

According to the Associated Press, this is the first time the NSO technology has been used to hack into US federal employees.

At a news briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated, “We have been extremely concerned that commercial spyware like NSO Group software poses a severe counterintelligence and security danger to U.S. employees.”

Some international service workers as well as Ugandans were among the hacked staff.

The NSO Group is “the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire firm,” according to the Associated Press. The US Department of Commerce recently placed the corporation on a blacklist, preventing them from using any US technology. NSO is working to reverse this trend.

Senior researcher John Scott-Railton of Citizen Lab, the University of Toronto’s public-interest sleuths who have been following Pegasus infections for years, termed the revelation a “huge wake-up call” for the US government’s diplomatic security.

"We've known for years that ambassadors around the world are targets," he said, "and it appears that the message had to be sent in this very direct and unfortunate way to the US administration." When it comes to American phones in diplomats' pockets, there is no uniqueness." The intrusions were initially reported by Reuters a month after the US Commerce Department blacklisted NSO Group, preventing the company from using American technology. Last Monday, Apple filed a lawsuit against NSO Group, accusing the Israeli firm of being "amoral 21st century mercenaries" for hacking all iPhones and other Apple goods. Apple notified people whose iPhones were hacked with Pegasus in nations ranging from El Salvador to Poland when it announced the complaint.