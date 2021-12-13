Employees of the startup crime app ‘Citizen’ will unionize, following the lead of the United States.

According to a Bloomberg article published on Monday, a group of employees at the crime-watching app Citizen chose to unionize. This is part of a nationwide trend of large corporations joining labor unions.

The Communications Workers of America (CWA), the largest communications union in the United States, obtained a majority of the votes cast by the company’s about 70 employees. If the election results are verified by a federal labor body, citizens will be legally forced to negotiate with the union, according to CWA spokesman Beth Allen.

Members of the app’s central operations, who monitor local police scanners and send out news alerts to app users, would be unionized.

Citizen said it will “carry forward with our objective of making our users’ world a safer place” in a statement.

“While we examine next moves based on this preliminary tally,” the business stated, “what we know now is that we’ve evolved through this process, understanding how we can better work together to deliver for our users.”

Citizen, a free mobile app that provides users real-time safety and emergency notifications, has developed rapidly in recent years. According to the app’s website, it has sent over 10 billion mobile notifications and is operational in 60 American cities.

According to a former Citizen employee who spoke to Bloomberg, the drive to unionize began in 2020 amid the summer-long Black Lives Matter rallies when the app witnessed a huge rise in downloads.

Anger at the company’s lack of unionization reportedly increased after several central operations roles were outsourced offshore, according to the employee. Major positions that were generally governed by the app’s core operations were included.

Citizen CEO Andrew Frame reportedly offered a $30,000 bounty in Los Angeles for someone wrongfully accused of a crime, prompting calls for change.

The company has reportedly secured $133 million in venture money from a range of significant donors as part of its unionization campaign.

Although they are not exclusive in this category, the app is one of a small number of software businesses that have chosen to join the union in a typically non-union industry.

This includes employees of Mobilize, a community-organizing app whose employees have formed a union. This is a condensed version of the information.