Employees of the Mayfield Candle Factory are suing the company for “flagrant indifference” to severe weather.

Workers who survived the tragic collapse of a Kentucky candle business during a tornado outbreak are suing their employer for allegedly refusing to let them leave early due to "flagrant neglect."

The Mayfield Consumer Products facility in Kentucky collapsed over a week ago, killing eight employees, and several have accused the firm of threatening to terminate them if they fled.

According to the lawsuit, the manufacturer had “up to three and a half hours before the tornado attacked its place of business to allow its employees to leave its worksite as safety precautions.” The factory also showed “flagrant disrespect” to the workers’ rights by threatening disciplinary action if they went home, according to the petition.

Officials first estimated that the death toll from the tornado that devastated the Mayfield factory and left nothing but wreckage may be as high as 70.

At least five manufacturing workers claim that their bosses threatened them with losing their jobs if they left their shifts early. According to employee McKayla Emery, employees were instructed to leave the site as early as 5:30 p.m. Friday, shortly after the first tornado warning siren sounded.

Emery, 21, said she overheard management telling a few nearby workers that if they left, they would “very likely be fired.” Another employee, 20-year-old Elijah Johnson, told NBC that he and several other employees had requested to quit, but “they told me I’d be fired.” Employee Haley Condor said management first refused to let workers leave, citing safety concerns, and held them in hallways and bathrooms in the hours leading up to the fall. Employees were allowed to return to work once management assessed that the tornado was no longer a threat.

According to Johnson, supervisors also took a roll call to see who had departed, though a corporate spokeswoman refuted the claim.

The corporation is accused of breaking Kentucky occupational safety and health workplace requirements by keeping its employees at work, according to the lawsuit filed in state court. Mayfield Consumer Products is being sued for both compensatory and punitive damages.

A corporate spokeswoman previously stated that employees were allowed to depart at any moment. A phone call to the spokesman for comment on Thursday went unanswered.

