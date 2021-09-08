Employees of the City of Portland may be barred from traveling to Texas as part of a boycott of the state’s abortion law.

Should a draft emergency resolution passed by the Portland City Council, city employees in Portland, Oregon, may be barred from traveling to Texas as part of a boycott of a new law there that forbids most abortions.

The draft emergency resolution was supposed to be presented at a City Council meeting on Wednesday, but the vote has been postponed until next week, according to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office.

If passed, the resolution would make it illegal to buy products and services from Texas, as well as prohibit city employees from visiting the state. The vote on the resolution has been postponed, according to Wheeler’s office, in order to “better comprehend the impact of” the ban.

The abortion restriction was called unlawful in a statement posted by Wheeler’s office on Friday, and the statement stated it “violates the separation of church and state.”

The statement added, “This law does not exhibit care for the health, safety, and well-being of those who may become pregnant.” “This law incentivizes private individuals to monitor and control the bodies of others.”

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the city of Portland has tied about $35 million in contracts with Texas-based corporations during the previous five years, according to Heather Hafer, a spokesperson for the Office of Management and Finance.

In addition, Portland staff have been to Texas on official business 19 times since 2019, according to Hafer.

In a statement released last week, Wheeler’s office said, “We urge other leaders and elected bodies around the country to join us in criticizing the conduct of the Texas state government.”

Following the announcement of the potential boycott, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick took to Twitter over the Labor Day weekend, portraying Portland as a “dumpster inferno” and calling municipal leaders “depraved.”

“Portland’s boycott of Texas is a farce. Patrick tweeted, “A city headed by depraved rulers allows lawlessness, placing their inhabitants in tremendous danger.” “A boycott will harm them, not us,” says the author.

The new Texas law forbids abortions after medical professionals discover heart activity, which typically occurs about six weeks before some women are aware they are pregnant. Other states have been barred from enacting similar limitations, but Texas’ statute is unique in that it relies on private citizens to enforce the law through litigation rather than criminal penalties. This is a condensed version of the information.