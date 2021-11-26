Employees of McDonald’s hide in the refrigerator while customer picks fight over the missing coffee.

Employees at a McDonald’s in Henry County, Georgia, say they hid in a refrigerator for fear of being attacked by a client enraged because a menu item had run out.

According to WSB-TV 2 Atlanta, a couple placed a coffee order at roughly 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Bill Gardner Parkway fast food location in Locust Grove, only to be told that an item was no longer available.

A 16-year-old employee told the news site that they and others were compelled to hide because they worried the scenario would turn violent.

WSB-TV 2 Atlanta got cell phone footage of the incident, which showed one customer throwing coffee at McDonald’s personnel. It also showed the couple pounding on the drive-thru glass of the restaurant before going inside and picking up chairs. The clip was unavailable to Washington Newsday.

“I was afraid because you never know how wild people are,” one employee explained as to why they took refuge in the refrigerator. “He could have shot us all if he had a gun.” Another employee claimed that in retaliation, one of his coworkers poured a drink against the couple’s car “for self-defense,” but that this just inflamed the situation.

The employee explained, “We did it for self-defense because we didn’t know what else to do.”

According to WSB-TV 2 Atlanta, when one of the customers eventually went inside the business, one employee followed with a crowbar to avoid additional violence.

An employee informed the news site that they alerted local police four times, but the couple had already fled by the time authorities arrived.

Before deciding whether or not to issue arrest warrants, the Locust Grove Police Chief stated the department is waiting to study CCTV footage from the eatery.

According to WSB-TV 2 Atlanta’s conversation with the sister of an employee, the family intends to pursue criminal charges as a result of the occurrence.

“I believe they should be detained since they are juveniles, and we consider them to be our children,” she explained. “It’s appalling that you can treat a teen and their classmates in that manner.” The Locust Grove Police Department has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

A lady attacked McDonald’s employees in Nashville, Tennessee, last month in a different incident. This is a condensed version of the information.