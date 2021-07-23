Employees in Las Vegas have been ordered to disguise themselves in the face of the Delta Variant in order to avoid a shutdown.

Following a vote by the Clark County Commission, employees in Las Vegas who deal with the public, work indoors, or with coworkers will be compelled to wear masks.

Employees in Las Vegas and other parts of Clark County are affected by the vote, which took place on Tuesday, but tourists are not affected. The move is intended to halt the spread of COVID-19 among residents in order to avoid another government shutdown.

At the height of the pandemic last year, casinos, restaurants, and other businesses were forced to close their doors.

Commissioner Jim Gibson stated, “We have already gone through a shutdown and a start-up, and we cannot afford to have major conventions opt to go elsewhere.”

Chris Scarpulla, a local business owner, told KSNV that he isn’t delighted with the new mask regulation, but that he intends to have his employees follow it.

“I don’t think the employees are thrilled with it,” he continued, “but I think they’re happy enough to follow the mandate and recognize that it keeps them employed.” “This allows us to stay open.”

Meanwhile, Patricia Olsen, the owner of a cafe, revealed that her employees thought taking the vaccine would allow them to work without a mask.

Patricia Olsen told KVVU-TV, “They went and got vaccinated so they could take their masks off; it’s just a bit perplexing that now we have to wear it again.”

Due to the highly transmissible delta form, positive COVID-19 cases have increased in Clark County.

The new mask regulations will be in effect until the Clark County Commission meets on Aug. 17 to reconsider the mandate.