Employees at Starbucks in Boston are hoping to benefit from the start of the unionization process in Buffalo.

Following a successful vote to unionize at a Starbucks in Buffalo, New York, employees at two Starbucks stores in Boston are attempting to do the same.

Workers United Labor Union, the same organization that will represent the Buffalo Starbucks if it is certified by the National Labor Relations Board, is hoping to represent the two Boston locations.

According to WGBH, 36 of the 47 employees at the Brookline and Allston stores signed papers indicating their desire to create a union. Both businesses submitted a petition with the National Labor Relations Board on Monday, according to a labor union spokesperson, indicating that there is enough interest for the process to continue forward.

Management has yet to respond to the employees’ unionization efforts, according to the employees.

If the unionization of the Buffalo store is approved, it will be the first in the chain’s nearly 50-year existence.

In an interview with WGBH, Kylah Clay, a 23-year-old barista at the Allston branch, said she views this as the start of a nationwide movement. She referred to the Buffalo location as “the first domino,” and expressed hope that the Boston locations would follow suit.

Starbucks argues that working directly with its employees, whom it refers to as “partners,” is the best way to run its more than 8,000 company-owned outlets in the United States. Workers in Victoria, Canada, ratified a collective bargaining deal with Starbucks in July, over a year after voting to unionize, demonstrating the company’s readiness to bargain outside the United States.

When asked for response on Tuesday, a Starbucks spokesman linked the Associated Press to a message from company CEO Kevin Johnson a week ago about moving forward as “one Starbucks, anchored in the notion that partners are the lifeblood of this company.”

Workers at Buffalo’s Elmwood Avenue facility, one of three in the city where elections were held, voted 19-8 in favor of a union, according to the NLRB.

A second store voted 12-8 against the union, but the union said it might appeal the decision because it wasn’t sure all legitimate votes had been tabulated. Because both sides contested seven distinct votes, the results of a third shop could not be determined.

