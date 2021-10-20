Employees at Netflix walked out when the CEO attempted to backtrack on Dave Chappelle’s controversial comments.

On Wednesday, Netflix employees staged a walkout in protest of Dave Chappelle’s special “The Closer,” in which the comedian delivered jokes that were deemed transphobic and hurtful to the LGBTQ+ community.

Following weeks of anger over Chappelle’s comedy special, LGBTQ+ and trans employees staged a walkout.

Staffers hope that the demonstration will persuade Netflix to create a fund to support in trans and non-binary authors and to implement new transphobic content guidelines.

In a letter to Entertainment Weekly, Netflix confirmed the walkout. “We value our trans coworkers and allies, and we realize the great hurt that has been inflicted,” a streaming platform official told the publication.

“We respect any employee who chooses to leave, and we acknowledge that we still have a lot of work to do both within Netflix and in our programming.”

The demonstration follows Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos’ defense of “The Closer” in emails to employees. Employees were assured by Sarandos that the content was not constituted hate speech.

“We don’t accept titles on Netflix that are designed to inspire hate or violence,” Sarandos wrote in the memo, which was eventually leaked.

“Content on screen does not directly transfer to real-world suffering,” the CEO continued. Staffers, on the other hand, were dissatisfied with the tone of his message. Sarandos admitted to Variety on Tuesday that he had made a mistake.

“Obviously, that internal communication was messed up by me. That’s what I did, and I botched it in two ways. First and foremost, I should have taken a more humane approach to leading. That instance, I had a group of employees that were clearly in pain and suffering as a result of a decision we made. And I believe it needs to be acknowledged right up front before you get into the nitty gritty of things,” Sarandos said.

“I’m sorry, but I didn’t do it.” That was unusual for me, and things were moving quickly, and we were attempting to answer some very specific issues that had been going around. We came up with some statements that were considerably more broad and matter-of-fact, but they were far from correct.” During the rally, walkout participants are expected to present Sarandos with a list of “strong asks/demands” in support of the trans community.