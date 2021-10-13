Employees at Netflix are staging a walkout in protest of the Chappelle special.

Netflix employees are launching a nationwide strike in protest of the platform’s latest Dave Chappelle comedy special and Netflix’s subsequent defense of the stand-up act.

One of the heads of Netflix’s trans employee resource group wrote to other employees in an internal organizational letter acquired by The Verge: “The lives of trans people are important. The rights of transgender people are important. And, as a company, Netflix has continuously failed to uphold our objective to Entertain the World by publishing content that is harmful to the Trans community and failing to generate content that represents and uplifts Trans people. We can and must improve!” On October 20, the gang is apparently organizing a walkout.

The Closer, Chappelle’s most recent special, has received a lot of backlash in the week after it was released. The comedian has been chastised by trans activists and organizations for excluding trans persons from the set.

Despite the backlash, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos defended the show, delivering an internal email to employees last week confirming that it will not be removed from the streaming site.

In the e-mail received by Variety, Sarandos stated, “Chappelle is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today, and we have a long-standing deal with him.” “Sticks & Stones,’ his most recent special, which was also contentious, is our most watched, stickiest, and award-winning stand-up special to date.” “As with our other talent, we strive hard to encourage their creative independence — even if this means there will always be harmful content on Netflix,” Sarandos stated. The walkout’s organizers told their coworkers, “Our leadership has demonstrated that they do not uphold the ideals to which we are held, as we’ve discussed via Slack, email, text, and everything in between. We’ve been informed directly that we can’t appreciate the nuance of specific stuff in the various emails and non-answers we’ve received.” The protest comes after Terra Field, a trans and queer-identifying employee, and two other employees were reinstated after being suspended for attending a director-level meeting to which they were not invited.

Sarandos allegedly trained top employees on how to respond to personnel and talent concerned about Chappelle’s stand-up material at the meeting.

Field claimed she had no idea who she was. This is a condensed version of the information.