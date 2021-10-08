Employees at IBM must be vaccinated by December 8 or face being laid off.

On Thursday, IBM declared that all employees must be completely vaccinated by December 9, and that those who do not comply will be subject to an unpaid suspension.

IBM said in a memo that it was moving through with the vaccine requirement to comply with President Joe Biden’s executive order, which mandates that all federal employees and contractors be vaccinated or have access to weekly testing.

According to their website, IBM has contracts with the Department of Defense, the General Services Administration, and the National Institute of Health, among others.

Unlike other large businesses who have told unvaccinated employees that if they do not comply with company demands, they may be fired, IBM claims that non-compliant employees will be placed on unpaid leave until they receive a vaccine. Members of the company’s 340,000-strong employees will now be able to request religious or medical exemptions from the obligation.

Since the Biden administration announced its executive order on Sept. 9, vaccine mandates by large businesses have been on the rise across the United States. Private employers with 100 or more employees are required to mandate immunizations or weekly testing under the law.

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is now working on a new rule to assist businesses in complying with the presidential order.

IBM’s new requirement puts it on par with its competitors and other government contractors.

In August, Microsoft declared that all of its employees will be needed to get vaccinated in order to return to work. After a new outbreak of COVID-19 cases, the returns were halted, and the company revised its policy to enable reopenings on a case-by-case basis.