Employees at Google are said to be enraged that the company removed a Russian voting app due to a legal threat.

Employees at Google are said to be enraged by the company’s decision to remove a Russian voting app before of elections due to a legal threat from the government.

Employees are said to have uploaded internal remarks and photographs mocking Google’s decision to remove the app and slamming the business for caving in to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to a source close to the matter, Google was threatened with criminal charges against specific employees as well as legal demands from Russian regulators to remove the app. Russian police visited Google’s Moscow offices last week to implement a court order barring the app, according to the same person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the topic.

Employee resistance has increased in recent years as Google’s objectives clash with its former corporate motto, “Don’t Be Evil,” which was chosen by co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. The phrase is no longer used, and neither Page nor Brin are actively involved in the day-to-day operations of Google. Brin’s family immigrated to the United States from the former Soviet Union when he was a child.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Big Tech corporations that conduct business all around the world have long claimed to follow local laws and defend civil rights. However, the fact that Apple and Google bowed to Russian demands and removed a political-opposition app from their respective app stores raised concerns that two of the world’s most successful companies are more comfortable bowing to undemocratic edicts — and maintaining a steady flow of profits — than upholding their users’ rights.

Smart Voting, the app in question, was a tool for mobilizing anti-Putin opposition ahead of the weekend polls. Last week’s ban by two of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful corporations infuriated supporters of free elections and free expression.

“This is horrible news for democracy and dissent everywhere,” said Natalia Krapiva, a tech legal counsel with the internet freedom group Access Now. “We expect other dictators to follow Russia’s lead.”

Consumer technology businesses that provide services ranging from search to social media to applications have long treaded a fine line in many less democratic countries. This is a condensed version of the information.