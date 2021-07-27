Employees at Frito-Lay agree to a new contract, bringing the strike to an end.

After reaching an agreement on a guaranteed day off, a 4% wage raise, and an end to the so-called “death shifts,” which require employees to work 12-hour days with only an 8-hour break between shifts, the 20-day strike by 600 employees at the Frito-Lay factory in Topeka, Kansas, came to an end.

The New York Times first broke the news of the arrangement on Saturday.

The Frito-Lay Topeka worker strike has ended after 20 days.

“The employees have shown the world that union working people can stand up against the world’s largest food giants, and win victory for themselves, their families, and their communities,” said Anthony Shelton, the union’s worldwide president.

In a statement, Frito-Lay said, “We feel our approach to settling this strike reflects how we listen to our employees, and when issues are made, they are taken seriously and addressed.”

“Looking ahead, we are excited to expand on what we have already accomplished as a team, based on mutual trust and respect,” the company noted.

According to the New York Times, the hourly wage will range from $19.09 to $38.40.

Other food corporations, such as the hamburger behemoth McDonald’s, have announced $15-an-hour salaries by 2024.