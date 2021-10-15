Employees at Boeing are protesting vaccine mandates, citing workplace culture issues as a reason.

Hundreds of Boeing employees gathered in Washington state, brandishing posters that said “stand for medical freedom,” among other things, in protest of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The crowd outside Boeing’s facility in Everett, Washington, appeared to be a mix of employees and individuals holding anti-vaccine sentiments, according to Leland Dart, a reporter with MyEverettNews.com, who told The Washington Newsday that the crowd appeared to be a mix of employees and individuals holding anti-vaccine sentiments there in support.

Outside the building, a group of protestors chanted “f*ck Joe Biden,” a reference to the president’s executive order in September ordering federal contractors to follow vaccine mandates. According to Bloomberg Government, Boeing is the government’s fourth-largest contractor.

The corporation released a statement on October 12 asking all U.S. employees to be vaccinated by December 8 or face firing. This is just one of the challenges the organization has had to deal with this week.

Representative Peter DeFazio, chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, said Boeing was also accused of having workplace culture issues after two international crashes involving its 737 MAX aircraft killed 346 people in October 2018 and March 2019.

In an October 15 statement, DeFazio said, “Senior officials throughout Boeing are culpable for the culture of concealment that ultimately led to the 737 MAX disasters and the deaths of 346 innocent people.”

This remark came after Mark Forkner, Boeing’s former chief technical pilot, was indicted on October 14 for claims he made about the 737 MAX. According to the Justice Department, Forkner faces six charges of fraud for “scheming to defraud Boeing’s U.S.-based airline clients in order to collect tens of millions of dollars for Boeing.”

DeFazio stated, “Mark Forkner’s indictment should not be the end of the accountability for this huge and tragic failure.”

According to Reuters, Boeing has paid over $2.5 billion in fines and restitution as part of a January deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department. It’s unclear how the company will be affected as its employees prepare to strike. However, its staff appear to be eager to keep fighting.

