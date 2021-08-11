Employee at Target captures the moment they ran, believing a gunman was in the store.

A viral video showing Target employees’ reactions to a possible gunshot in an Illinois store has been viewed over 8 million times.

The video, which can be seen here, was posted by TikTok user and Target employee @ odeis_ on August 10 and opens with the workers sitting on the floor of an aisle, nestled up against the rails.

Someone yelled, “Call the cops!” “Can someone phone the cops?” they inquired.

As the individual recording typed the key combination to unlock the cash office, the workers hurried together towards it. As they entered the room, he yelled at them, “Go, go!”

Despite the fact that the video provided little information about the incident, many guessed that it took place in Pennsylvania. Odei later revealed that the Target shop in question was in Crestwood, a Chicago suburb.

“I’ll try to keep this brief, but this occurred in Chicago. In Pennsylvania, however, this did not occur. Let me clarify that,” he stated in a follow-up video on his Instagram account.

Just three days earlier, a Target store shooting in Pennsylvania killed one person and injured another.

Odei detailed what happened in the same video, stating that no one was shot or harmed. “I was in the front row. I arrived five minutes before closing time, and we needed to have a drink, pay for it, and leave. However, all of a sudden, we hear these three workers say, “There’s a gun!” There’s a gun here! ‘Sit down!’ ‘OK, this could be like a mass shooting, this could be like a 1-on-1, or this could be anything,” I think to myself.

original sound – odei @ odeis werk #fyp #viral

He also mentioned that they were seated around the tenth register, which was a good distance away from the individuals. “When I looked up, there was a man being thrown out the window. The man is tossed to the ground. He was being pursued. They then brought out their guns, but no one was shot. Allow me to explain. Nobody was hurt.

“So there were maybe about 15 people behind me. I did, girl. I. This is a condensed version of the information.