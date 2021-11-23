Employee at Subway demonstrates how their boss requires them to remove labels before serving spoiled food.

A Subway worker made a stomach-churning admission about what his supervisor makes him do with food that has beyond its expiration date. The employee stated that his supervisor expected his employees to remove the labels from out-of-date food and continue providing it to unsuspecting consumers.

Unable to ignore the practice, the employee took to Reddit to publish a video of how they remove the labels from food containers before serving the rotten items.

“My employer requires that we switch the day dots. The food is foul and rotten. I’m not sure who to contact. “He’s the boss,” the staffer explained.

The mere mention of the behavior made many internet users nauseous, and many offered advise to the employee on what he should do.

“Find another employment first,” one remark wrote, “since your best bet is to get food services involved and, as a result, get the store closed,” while another said, “Contact your health department first.”

“That’s really revolting!” There should be an anonymous tip line number someplace, and health departments would be an excellent location to call as well. One Reddit user shared, “If we did that at our store, we’d be booted out the door!”

Some readers also recounted their own Subway employment experiences and revealed well-kept truths about unsanitary practices.

“I used to work at a Subway that did just that.” It was truly revolting. ‘Oh, just get rid of the hard bits on the cheese,’ it was like. ‘Alternatively, just pluck out the rotten portions.’ One Reddit member stated, “If you throw any food out, it costs this business a lot of money.”

“When I worked at a Subway franchise, I was forced to cut and serve rotten tomatoes as well as put out moldy spinach for the customers,” another said.

A former Subway customer, who promised never to dine at another Subway location again, recounted a dreadful incident with a meatball sub that they can’t forget even after all these years. The consumer could tell something wasn’t quite right from the first bite, but couldn’t pinpoint what it was. I bit into it and was greeted by a glob of strange foreign texture, followed by the distinct taste of rot and mold, and when I spit it out and looked at it, there was a hunk of fuzzy green mold inside. I felt compelled to puke right away, but I almost didn’t. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.