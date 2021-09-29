Emotional support animals should have the same legal protections as guide dogs.

Emotional support dogs should be legally recognized in the same way as guide dogs are, according to a petition that has nearly 50,000 signatures.

There is currently no law in place in the United Kingdom that grants special privileges to persons who own such animals, as there is in other nations such as the United States.

This means that people like Paula Gomez, the campaign’s founder, may be turned away from stores and other public areas where dogs are not permitted.

It also implies that emotional support animals are not automatically permitted to fly with their owners or to reside with them in certain rental housing.

Paula noted in an online message, “I am 27 years old and have PTSD and anxiety – I can’t leave my house without my dog.”

“When I experience panic attacks outside, my dog assists me in recovering. My doctor sent me a note to take with me wherever I go, so that people can see how important it is for me to have my dog with me.

“It came as a shock to me to learn that because she is not a guide dog, I can be refused in stores and other private locations.

“I’m thinking of everyone in the UK who has this problem – being unable to leave the house because their emotional support animals aren’t recognized. They could be in worse shape than I am, yet I am at a loss for words.”

People with ADHD, OCD, anxiety, epilepsy, and panic attacks can benefit from emotional support dogs.

“All these folks who require their dog with them outside their home so they can live their life as normally as possible, they can’t bring their dog because they aren’t guide dogs,” Paula, who is from London, continued (or service dogs).

“So, are we forgotten?” says the narrator.

Petitions must have a minimum of 100,000 signatures to be debated in parliament.

The petition, which is nearing the halfway point in terms of signatures, shows no signs of slowing down in terms of support.

“Dogs do so much for us,” one supporter said. They are more than just companions; simply by smiling, wagging their tails, or cuddling up to us, they provide invaluable assistance.

