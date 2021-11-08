‘Emotional’ scars are worse than ‘Physical’ scars, according to a woman injured during a Charlottesville rally.

According to the Associated Press, a woman who was pushed out of the way of a speeding car during the 2017 white nationalist event in Charlottesville said in court Monday that her “mental” scars are worse than her “physical” scars.

During the third week of a civil trial against the organizers of the “Unite the Right” demonstration, Marissa Blair took the stand. She was only slightly hurt physically, but she claims she still has emotional scars.

Witnessing the attack and grieving over the loss of her friend, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, has left Blair with flashbacks, panic attacks, and melancholy, according to Blair.

Blair told the court, “My mental scars were far worse than my physical scars.”

Hundreds of white supremacists rallied in Charlottesville on August 11 and 12, 2017 to protest the city’s intentions to demolish a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. The throng was told to disperse after authorities considered the gathering to be a “unlawful assembly.” James Alex Fields Jr. slammed his car into a peaceful group of counter-protesters shortly after the announcement.

Marcus Martin, Blair’s fiancé, pushed her out of the way as a car drove toward the throng, causing minor injuries. When Martin was hit by the automobile, he suffered critical injuries.

Blair said the physical and psychological effects of the attack took a toll on their relationship, and they are now separated nine months after the attack.

Blair broke down in tears numerous times while testifying to the court.

“I was perplexed. I was terrified. I was concerned about the number of individuals present. It was a complete nightmare. There was blood all over the place. I was frightened, “Blair stated.

Fields Jr., a self-described Adolf Hitler supporter from Maumee, Ohio, is receiving a life sentence for murder and hate crimes in connection with the vehicle attack.

The complaint demands monetary damages from two dozen white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and organizations who are accused of conspiring to instigate violence, according to the plaintiffs.

The violence stunned the country, and a political firestorm erupted when then-President Donald Trump refused to strongly condemn white nationalists, instead declaring that “very fine people on both sides” were involved.

Integrity First for America, a non-profit organization, is funding the case. This is a condensed version of the information.