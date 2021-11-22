Emmerdale’s most popular character is considering leaving after being rejected by her family.

Lydia Dingle, who is played by Karen Blick, has recently felt separated from her enormous family.

Lydia begins arguing with Liv Flaherty after an altercation with Aaron Dingle when she returns to the show.

Liv had had a tumultuous year as a result of her rivalry with supervillain Paul Ashdale, which ended in his death.

Lydia, who was saddled with Paul’s debt in the aftermath of his death, was also caught up in the deceased’s shady dealings, according to LeedsLive.

Given their common experiences with the unscrupulous gambler, you’d expect both women would be there for each other when things became bad.

However, due to Liv’s inebriation, their encounter is not a cheerful one.

When Lydia spots a highly inebriated Liv outside the HOP, she is taken aback by the unrecognizable person she sees in front of her.

Liv is likely to push back against any help Lydia offers in her fight against alcoholism, based on her previous behavior.

But, unbeknownst to Liv, she may be uncovering a deeper issue, as she is unaware that Sam Dingle’s wife has been feeling rejected by the Dingle tribe, setting in motion a devastating series of events.

Helping the disturbed youngster could have been the much-loved character’s last hope of reuniting with the renowned clan.

However, if Lydia continues to be rejected by Liv, will she reconsider her plans and decide she’s had enough of feeling like an outsider?

With her supporting spouse Sam at her side, the character has been through a lot during her time in the Dales.

However, tragic recent events may have thrown a kink in their relationship’s works, but will either of them be willing to end it?

Lydia explains how down and lonely she is right now as she talks to her spouse about her worried dispute with Liv.

As some may think, Sam, who has been oblivious to his wife’s feelings, will agree to go above and beyond to restore their marriage.

Maybe it’ll be a case of too little, too late, and Lydia will make a move. “The summary has come to an end.”