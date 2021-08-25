Emmerdale writers have been chastised for their’stupid’ Victoria subplot.

After Victoria’s newest storyline, Emmerdale fans have attacked the show’s writers.

Victoria’s grandson Harry’s grandfather Russ returned to the area this week.

Victoria has embraced him with open arms despite knowing nothing about him, inviting him to a family picnic and even offered him a spot to stay on her sofa.

In actuality, Russ is just attempting to make amends with Victoria after his mother left him out of her will and instead left his £50,000 to Harry.

Victoria, on the other hand, has taken Russ at face value, never questioning his motivations.

And many viewers turned to social media to criticize her attitude, particularly in light of the heartbreak and anguish she has already experienced.

“Why have they made Victoria sooo stupid??!!!!” Swalk exclaimed. Man she hardly knows wants to be friends with a psychopathic b***h who was cut out of her son’s £50k will, and she’s just going along with it all???!!!!!”

“So, Russ wants Victoria’s money, and Meena wants her dead,” Jamie, who was insane, remarked. After being raped for a few years. #Emmerdale writers, do you want to leave the girl alone?”

“Why is Victoria, after everything she’s gone through at the hands of that family, simply so open and trusting with this guy?” said @avfclil. Surely Luke has told her about his father?

“I dislike how stupid this show makes Victoria, like in the real world she wouldn’t be happy trusting Russ,” @delucaevans said.