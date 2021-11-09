Emmerdale viewers were somewhat aback when a’missing’ character reappeared.

Fans who tuned in to Emmerdale’s hour-long special episode on Tuesday were surprised to see a character they hadn’t seen in a long time make a surprise comeback.

Due to horrible burns sustained in a maze fire, Priya, played by Fiona Wade, has not seen her daughter, Amba, in a long time.

She had been begging and pleading with her family to allow her to see her daughter again, and to bring her home after Priya had recovered from a lengthy hospital stay.

Gabby’s parenting practices have enraged Emmerdale fans.

Fans flocked to Twitter to question how long it had been since Amba, played by Ava Jayasinghe, had appeared on the drama when Priya was talking to her father, Rishi, about returning her daughter to her.

“We don’t see Amba anyhow, so 6 months in a hospital won’t damage #emmerdale,” Bradley said.

“Amber must be a teenager by now!” Sarah exclaimed. #Emmerdale.” “I wouldn’t worry about Amba, Priya,” another user said. You can’t hug her since she’s never around. #emmerdale.” Fans were taken aback when Rishi returned young Amba to her mother.

However, the thrill was short-lived, as the child appeared on screen for less than a minute during the entire broadcast.

In tonight’s episode, Priya began visiting a psychologist, and she subsequently revealed that she now has an eating disorder because she can’t accept the way she looks. She admitted to not looking in a mirror since she got burned.

“The thought of staring at my own body repulses me,” she remarked.

“Even before all of this, I despised my appearance. “How am I meant to accept my scars when I can’t even accept myself?” “How am I supposed to embrace my scars when I can’t even accept myself?” We also saw Chas and Paddy steal Kim’s racehorse in tonight’s episode, as they are sick up with her control over Paddy.

Kim didn’t have to look long to figure out who had taken her cherished property before confronting them.

The two believed they had all of the cards in their hands until Kim proved them wrong.

Will, on the other hand, overheard their talk and issued an ultimatum to her.

“Leave Chas and Paddy alone or we’re done,” he said.