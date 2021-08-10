Emmerdale Viewers ultimately uncovered April’s online bully.

April is ecstatic when Marlon returns her phone this week, swearing not to use social media, but she is soon persuaded.

However, she becomes despondent as she encounters more harsh remarks on social media, prompting Cathy to offer a solution.

But things get a lot worse the next week, when April fakes a grin for Bob and Marlon while opening her birthday cards, before confessing to Cathy that she’s scared to stay at home.

She realizes they’re getting closer as she opens a typed card from her troll, and her sadness grows.

April responds angrily to an internet troll as her celebrations get began.

The bill for April’s celebration is higher than Marlon expected, and his credit card is refused.

Meanwhile, April is bombarded with hateful texts and regrets retaliating.

April quickly locks herself away, fearful of the troll appearing on her doorway.

Fans, on the other hand, believe they know who April’s troll is, with many believing it is Cathy.

“Cathy’s so guilty it’s written all over her face,” Ryan tweeted.

“If it’s Cathy and Heath trolling April, they should know she’s part of the Dingle clan and be very, very scared,” Doreen commented.

“Please, April, tell your father about the troll,” Yamu urged. It’s Cathy, we all know.”

“I still believe Cathy is April’s stalker,” one person said.

Debbie also posted, “I don’t trust Cathy.”