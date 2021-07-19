Emmerdale viewers try to guess who Meena’s next victim will be.

After tonight’s episode, Emmerdale fans were left guessing who Meena’s next victim might be.

The ITV soap concluded on a dramatic one on Friday, with villain Meena Jutla keeping the location of the missing Dr Liam Cavanagh a secret from her lover David Metcalfe, who was leading the search party.

Since she cruelly murdered Dr. Cavanagh’s daughter Leanna, Paige Sandhu’s manipulative character has been hiding her tracks, and fans have been wondering what she would do with this new revelation.

In tonight’s episode, it was revealed that she pays a visit to Liam’s deceased ex-cemetery wife’s – and gives him some advice on how to cope with his daughter’s death.

Meena advises that he toss out his daughter’s belongings, which would appear to clear her, as the only evidence linking her to the murder right now is Leanna’s lost ring, which she stole as a keepsake.

Her suggestions enraged her companion David and Dr. Cavanagh’s wife Leyla, and several fans rushed to Twitter to express their displeasure with the villain’s latest activities.

“Just tuned in, I swear Meena doesn’t have a heart, she’s like some type of mad robot…” said @teenamassam.

#emmerdale”

However, despite the fact that she appears to have gotten away with the crime, other program fans believe she is not yet finished killing and have speculated on who her next victim might be.

“Leyla might be Meena’s next victim #emmerdale,” tweeted @mikepriestley13.

“Oh Liam, are your days numbered too?” said Andrew S., @Andrewclink7.

“I don’t want to consider this through, but I think Meena might kill her own sister,” @dandylove ED added. #Emmerdale