Emmerdale viewers speculate on who Meena would murder next.

Emmerdale fans have figured out who Meena’s next victim will be.

Meena confesses to killing her best friend Nadine earlier this year.

Meena pushed Leanna from a bridge when she found her dark secret.

Emmerdale Fans are perplexed by Arthur’s appearance. Meena also attempted to drown Victoria before killing Andrea in a maze during super soap week.

However, many believe that another figure may suddenly be in danger.

Meena confronted Amy in The Hop cafe about upsetting her sister Manpreet on Wednesday’s episode.

Out of respect, Amy believes Manpreet should not have attended Andrea’s memorial ceremony.

Meena was enraged that Amy was interfering with her intentions to reunite Manpreet and Charles, so she told Amy some harsh realities.

Amy, on the other hand, was not without her own insults.

She informed Meena that she was delighted Victoria and David were together and that their connection with the business owner had terminated.

Amy’s statements enraged Meena, and many speculated that Amy could be the killer’s next victim.

“Amy is playing with fire here,” Mick tweeted.

“Is Amy trying to get on Meena’s hit list?” a third speculated.

“Oh uh, Amy, be careful,” Sam wrote.

“Amy’s in trouble,” said a fourth person.