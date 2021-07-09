Emmerdale viewers see a major miscalculation when Leanna’s death is uncovered.

When Leanna’s body was discovered by Bernice, Emmerdale viewers were quick to notice a major mistake.

Meena murdered Leanna earlier this week by pushing her down a bridge and pretending it was an accident.

After she failed to show up for her going away party, Leanna’s family and friends became concerned for her safety, and a search party was dispatched to locate her.

In unsettling scenes, Emmerdale fans compare Meena to Jodie Comer.

Bernice was shocked to discover Leanna’s lifeless body at the foot of the bridge.

However, viewers quickly saw a flaw: Leanna’s outfit was immaculate, and she appeared to be sleeping rather than horribly killed.

And it drew a lot of social media attention from spectators.

“Sleeping Beauty is still there, perfectly poised and pristine despite sleeping all night in a stream,” one person wrote. Sigh”

“Dress is beautifully clean after lying there all night,” Emma Dale commented.

“Where is the blood?” asked an armchair socialist. She seemed to have recently returned after a night out.”

Others wondered why it took so long for her body to be discovered after the villagers had been searching for her all night.

“I searched all night and she was only 5 minutes away,” SJ remarked.

“So they’ve been looking all night and haven’t found her body 100 yards away,” Juli explained.

“How did they search all night and not find her dead under the bridge just beside the village?” Conor wondered.