Emmerdale viewers point up Leyla’s clothing gaffe in the latest episode.

Eagle-eyed Emmerdale viewers noticed a clothing mishap in this week’s episodes.

Liam is now mourning the loss of his daughter, Leanna.

While Meena is suspected of murdering her, the police believe she died in a terrible accident.

Liam, on the other hand, has taken to blaming others.

He initially blamed Liv for giving his daughter a bottle of prosecco.

Later, he turned on Leyla, claiming that Leanna had only tripped over the bridge because she had given her high heels.

Leyla was devastated by Liam’s claim and asked to speak with him about it, but he walked out the door.

Liam vented his frustrations on Leyla in tonight’s episode.

Liam chastised his new wife for attempting to start funeral arrangements for Leanna, telling her she meant “nothing” to his daughter.

However, Leyla’s dress drew the attention of some observers.

Despite the fact that it was July, the business owner wore a huge puffer jacket with a fur hood.

“I feel the cold, but WHYYY is Leyla wearing a big fur collar jacket and a jumper with hand warmers on in the middle of July…?” one viewer wondered. #emmerdale.”

“Why is Leyla wearing such a big coat?” a second tweeted.

“Leyla’s coat – July,” wrote a third, accompanied by an upturned emoji.