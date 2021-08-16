Emmerdale viewers point up a problem with the bar, as Marlon frets over a negative review.

Marlon was upset on Emmerdale tonight after a critic gave The Woolpack a bad review.

However, fans noticed an issue with the pub.

After Chas sent him a food voucher, the disgruntled reviewer returned to the pub in tonight’s episode.

He went inside The Woolpack, though, just as Marlon was ranting about him.

So it came as no surprise when he said Marlon’s supper was excessively salty once more.

Emmerdale viewers, on the other hand, have identified a concern with the pub.

Many people noticed that the pub was absolutely empty both before and during the critic’s arrival.

“Why are they trying to bring a food critic story to an empty pub?” Chris tweeted.

“Why would a food critic bother with a dingy old pub in #Emmerdale?” Sue wondered. A pub with only one or two regular customers!”

“Marlon is extremely paranoid for a tavern that only gets a few clients a day right now,” Ryan noted.

“The pub only gets about three customers a week,” Bryan explained, “so why is Marlon worried?”

“What is with this review?” Chris asked. “It’s a tiny country bar with no one in it but a few locals.”

“How do they manage when the pub is never busy?” Roberto added.