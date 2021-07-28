Emmerdale viewers pick up on a significant issue during Leanna’s funeral meeting.

As Liam, Leyla, and Jacob met Charles to organise Leanna’s funeral, Emmerdale viewers saw something odd.

Grief-stricken Liam despised the funeral plans Leyla and Jacob had devised for Leanna.

Liam preferred a more traditional affair over pop tunes and her name flashing on bright lights.

Liam wanted hymns and a traditional eulogy, with everyone dressed in black instead of Leanna’s favorite color, pale blue.

However, as Liam was telling Charles what he wanted, Jacob stepped in and began arguing with Liam over the plans.

Liam, Jacob said, didn’t know what his daughter wanted since he didn’t know her as well as he did.

Before storming off, Liam was enraged and yelled at Jacob, wondering how he dared to say such things.

Emmerdale viewers, on the other hand, were quick to question why the meeting was held in a cafe in the first place, claiming that Liam’s home would have been far more appropriate.

“Yes,” answered @janefonder. In most cases, you would meet with the vicar in a nearby cafe. It would be ridiculous to do so in your home. Alternatively, you could do it in church, which would be equally ridiculous.”

“When was the last time someone had a funeral meeting in a cafe?” alfbibby wondered.

“Load of b******s this funeral arrangement,” jfield03 said. “Who would do it at a cafe, who would do what Jacob did, and Liam is a Dr, he wouldn’t behave like he does.”