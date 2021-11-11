Emmerdale viewers notice a significant hint that reveals Chloe’s father’s identity.

After discovering a crucial clue, Emmerdale watchers believe the identity of one enigmatic soap character has been revealed.

While Chloe Harris’ father is in prison for an unknown crime, soap favorite Kerry Wyatt – played by actress Laura Norton – works as a cleaner in his massive home.

As Chloe draws closer to Noah and Sarah, fans are eager to see if she is up to something evil.

According to the Daily Star, some sharp-eyed viewers are now convinced they know the truth after one captured a snapshot of a text sent to Kerry’s phone.

The sender was identified as ‘Damon,’ and the content read: “Where the hell is my watch?!!” in all uppercase.

Fans instantly flocked to social media to speculate on who Damon might be, with one person speculating: “Damon was the name of Sadie King’s dog. The mystery deepens. Haha. (I can’t wait to figure out who it is!) “..

Someone person made the following suggestion: “It might be a fictitious name in case her texts are discovered. So I wouldn’t base my decision on this!” A third person wrote: “Damon, I believe, will be the new character in the film. I believe the actor’s name is Ben Richards.” A fourth person echoed this, saying: “Perhaps that’s Ben Richards. He’s going to be a part of the cast. It’s just a wild guess.” “It looks like Darren,” someone person said, “and a Darren I knew was Daz, Amelia’s [dad]and Dan Spencer’s [brother].” Another admirer wondered: “Declan Macey, what happened to him? Didn’t he try to assassinate a charity? Is it possible it’s him?” Ben Richards, star of Holby City and Footballer’s Wives, was confirmed as joining the Emmerdale cast in October.

Ben tweeted about the news, writing, “Am so chuffed to announce this, going to be fun #blessed #filming #Emmerdale.”

However, his character’s identity has yet to be revealed, so it’s entirely feasible that he’ll be playing the mystery Damon.