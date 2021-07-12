Emmerdale viewers have spotted a police error that might lead to Meena being charged with Leanna’s murder.

As Meena continues to get away with the murder of Leanna, Emmerdale fans believe the police are overlooking a vital clue.

Meena violently murdered Leanna last week, pushing her down a bridge.

However, no one in the village suspects foul play; they believe it was a tragic accident.

A disabled woman was left stranded in Liverpool for the night after rail workers ‘forgot’ about her.

The police had no new information on her death in tonight’s episode, much to the dismay of her father, Dr. Liam Cavanagh.

However, Meena’s supporters on Twitter were eager to bring out a crucial indication that could lead to her being held accountable for her acts.

Leanna grabbed a fistful of her hair during her fight with Meena on the bridge.

As a result, Meena’s DNA should be in Leanna’s fingernails.

However, cops have yet to notice this.

“Meena’s footprints, fingerprints, and DNA would be all over that scene,” one viewer, Paul, tweeted. The bridge would be closed as well.”

“Is there no forensic evidence in #Emmerdale?” wrote Yamu.

“Do the cops in Emmerdale have no idea what DNA is?” Carolanne wondered.

“There’d be enough DNA at the site to arrest Meena in an hour,” J Field tweeted, “but it’ll take till Christmas and a few more deaths.”

“I believe I saw Leanna hold Meena’s hair as she fell,” Mary wrote. The story should be told through DNA evidence. And Meena grabbed Leeana’s ring, which will be difficult to explain.”

“Surely Leanna will have Meena’s DNA beneath her fingernails,” Kelly said, “because she pulled Meena’s hair before she was pushed off the bridge.”