Emmerdale viewers deduce Chloe’s true motives with Sarah, and they aren’t good.

Chloe is not who she appears to be, according to Emmerdale viewers.

Sarah has been covertly visiting the ‘sister’ of her heart donor, who died in a car accident three years ago, for the past month.

Despite Lydia’s warnings to cease meeting with Chloe, Sarah has continued to do so, accompanied by Sarah’s uncle Noah.

Noah asked if Gemma had a boyfriend during one of their encounters, but Chloe answered she preferred girls.

Chloe could perhaps be Gemma’s ex-girlfriend, according to fans.

However, viewers believe Chloe is romantically attracted with Sarah.

“I think Chloe is more into and after Sarah than Noah,” Tam speculated. “Could the heart belong to her ex rather than her sister?”

“Ok Noah, if Chloe giving Sarah a gift doesn’t tell you that you’re not the one she’s interested in, then you’re in David’s league of stupid,” Doreen continued.

“I bet Chloe fancies Sarah,” wrote a third.

“Is Chloe Gemmas’ girlfriend?” LeLe inquired. Becomes fixated on Sarah?”