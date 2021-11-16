Emmerdale viewers deduce Chloe’s true motives with Noah.

Emmerdale fans are sure that Chloe does not have Noah’s best interests at heart.

Chloe has recently grown closer to Sarah and begun dating Noah, as noticed by viewers.

Fans, on the other hand, believe Chloe is up to something terrible.

Kerry is working as a maid in Chloe’s father’s home while he is away in prison for an unknown crime.

Kerry, on the other hand, cautioned Noah’s mother Charity to keep away from Chloe and her family for their own safety’s sake.

Despite Charity’s appeals for Noah to quit dating Chloe, the two youngsters continue to hang out.

Emmerdale viewers, on the other hand, aren’t convinced that Chloe is truly interested in Noah.

“I have a feeling Noah is being used because I don’t think Chloe has any interest in him,” Mike wrote on Twitter.

Ryan continued, ” “I’m curious whether Chloe’s father is the reason she’s getting too close to Noah. Why is she even remaining with him while he’s cringing?” Georgia had this to say: “I’m still trying to figure out who Chloe’s biological father is. Is it someone with a Charity connection? Or isn’t it?” Samantha also wrote: “What is Chloe up to these days? Is she actually smitten with Noah?” Ben Richards, star of Holby City and Footballer’s Wives, was confirmed as joining the Emmerdale cast in October.

While his character’s identity has yet to be revealed, it’s been speculated that he’ll play Chloe’s menacing father.