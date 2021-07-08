Emmerdale viewers believe they’ve figured out how Meena will be apprehended.

In tonight’s thrilling Emmerdale double header, Meena Jutla claimed her first victim.

Fans of the program have been debating for weeks who will be the victim of Paige Sandhu’s frigid character’s murder.

Meena threw Leanna off a bridge at the end of the first episode of Thursday’s broadcast, and tonight proved that it was Leanna.

The second episode focused on the aftermath, with Meena attempting to conceal her involvement in the murder.

Now that the identity of Meena’s victim has been revealed, conversation among Emmerdale fans has shifted to how she will be apprehended – and fans have come up with some intriguing possibilities.

The main themes seemed to revolve around Meena’s chilly practice of stealing trophies from her kills, which led her to grab the ring that Jacob had given to Leanna earlier this week.

“Meena can’t wear the ring where people can see it, so where will she put it?” Pamela (@moore95 pamela) tweeted. Not like she should have done with her other ill-gotten gains, which she should have hidden beneath the floorboards.”

“Meena’s definitely going to steal Leanna’s watch/ring as her next ‘Trophies,’ which will end up being what finally exposes her once someone inadvertently stumbles into them, probably Jacob most likely right?” tweeted Grianne Doherty @GrianneDoherty1.

“So Meena murders Leanna…,” Scott Elliott @ScottElliott10 commented. Then she’ll spot the pricey ring, steal it but keep it, and Jacob will find it… Will she, however, kill before he can expose the truth?”