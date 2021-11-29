Emmerdale viewers are enraged at a remark hurled at Meena.

Meena from Emmerdale has gained a reputation as the show’s resident evil, but fans of the show were outraged by a slur hurled at her tonight.

With her fake charms, the serial killer has fooled everyone in Emmerdale into believing she is a good citizen.

However, those who are aware of the truth were perplexed during tonight’s program when Wendy Posner, played by Susan Cookson, commended Meena, stating she has “a heart of gold.”

Fans of ITV’s Emmerdale try to figure out how Meena will get away with Ben Tucker’s murder.

“Meena’s got a gold heart, it’s probably a pendant she took from one of her victims….. #emmerdale,” Luna stated.

“Ok, I know no one knows everything Meena does,” Holly stated, “but why does Wendy think Meena has a ‘heart of gold’ when she is unpleasant to everyone #emmerdale?”

“Nothing irritates me more with soaps when all the townspeople agree that she has a heart of gold, if only they knew what we know eh guys #emmerdale,” another user commented.

After discovering video footage of Meena attempting to drown Vic, Ben killed her.

After telling him, “Now look what you made me do,” she beat him to death with an oar.

However, she maintained her kind demeanor by assisting Wendy in clearing out Ben’s belongings after his body was discovered, in order to avoid arousing the suspicions of neighbors in the Dales.

“It’s really awful isn’t it, his whole life wrapped up in boxes,” she asked innocently.

“Honestly, it just tears my heart,” she said as she swung a baseball bat ferociously.