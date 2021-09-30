Emmerdale viewers are concerned for April’s safety as she turns against her father, Marlon.

Emmerdale fans should expect more heartbreak as April’s ordeal continues.

According to spoilers, Marlon Dingle will quarrel with Bob Hope about his daughter April’s treatment next week.

The 13-year-old has recently been bullied, causing Emmerdale viewers to feel sorry for him.

We By Any Car cancels the £33k purchase of a man’s Mercedes, leaving him “stressed.”

When it was revealed that the bullying was initiated by her own aunt and friend Cathy Hope (Bob Hope’s daughter), many people were outraged.

April felt too afraid to leave the house after being bullied on social media, and Cathy looked on smugly as she saw how unhappy she was.

However, when she saw how low April felt, she felt horrible and confessed everything, leaving the family in shambles, according to the Mirror.

Bob, April’s grandfather and Cathy’s father, was horrified to learn what his daughter had done to her own family.

Marlon quickly turned on Bob, questioning his role as a father and his handling of the matter.

Marlon is now refusing to let Bob and Cathy approach April, which is causing friction amongst them.

Many viewers saw the family feud coming to a head, with one Twitter user, @Suzysasha, saying, “If they pack Cathy off, she’ll think Bob is rejecting her and she’ll come back bullying April worse than ever.”

“Marlon cannot keep Bob away from April,” another @RyanGTweetsTV said. Bob isn’t to blame for Cathy’s bullying of April.”

“Marlon, you went too far. You won’t be able to prevent Bob from seeing April. It is Cathy’s fault for the bullying, not his.”

She’s unhappy next week when she sees her father and grandfather fighting again, despite the fact that she’s still trying to get back to normal after recent events at school.

She sobs as she hears Marlon implore Bob to stay away from her for good, despite the fact that this is not what she wants.

It’s not long before April can no longer contain her emotions and turns on her father for his recent behavior.