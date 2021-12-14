Emmerdale viewers are bewildered by ITV’s announcement of a ‘transformation.’

At the opening of tonight’s program, Emmerdale viewers were perplexed.

The long-running soap continued to investigate the aftermath of Ben Tucker’s murder on Monday’s episode.

The character was the latest victim of Meena Jutla’s insane behavior, but Liv Flaherty has been falsely accused.

After Liv was wrongfully accused of the crime, Chas and Aaron Dingle cut connections with her.

Paddy Kirk confronted Chas in the most recent episode, urging her to see Liv in prison and give her a second opportunity.

Isobel Steele’s character stated how her hazy memory of the night of Ben’s murder is starting to emerge, and she manages to persuade Chas that she is innocent.

However, viewers were distracted throughout tonight’s episode as a scheduling change at the opening of the show left them perplexed.

Emmerdale usually airs at 7 p.m. on weekdays, however Monday’s episode began five minutes later than usual due to ITV airing Keir Starmer’s address to the nation.

In reaction to Boris Johnson’s broadcast last night, the Labour leader made a statement about the growing menace of the Omnicron variety.

He said it was his “patriotic responsibility” to support the government’s “goal to boost every adult by the end of the month,” and urged people to get their shots.

Following the speech, ITV stated that Emmerdale would begin slightly later than usual, and fans flocked to Twitter to express their displeasure with the timetable shift.

@RT24Luck tweeted: “”What happened to #Emmerdale?” ITV: Instead, have Keir Starmer.” “Has Keir Starmer moved into the village?” Harry inquired. “When did Keir Starmer join the #Emmerdale cast?” Ben wondered. Jordan made the following comment: “Tonight’s Emmerdale episode seems funny.” “#Emmerdale has changed,” Craig commented.