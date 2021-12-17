Emmerdale The identity of Meena’s next victim has been revealed, raising concerns about the character’s safety among admirers.

Emmerdale viewers believe they know who Meena Jutla’s next victim will be.

Since she murdered Leanna Cavanagh in the summer, the long-running soap’s resident villain has been wreaking havoc in the community.

She has subsequently assassinated Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker, and her callous deeds have people guessing who she may assassinate next.

Viewers believe that throughout tonight’s episodes, they were given a hint as to who that person might be.

Meena has been cozying up to Billy Fletcher after being dumped by David Metcalfe. He has even offered to let her stay at his place during the holidays.

Billy, on the other hand, still has feelings for Dawn Taylor, and the two ran into each other on Friday’s episode.

The evil Meena, who was hiding in the background and looking appalled at what she was watching, spotted the two as they caught up.

Meena’s attempt to assassinate Victoria Sugden during Super Soap Week was driven by jealousy, and fans who follow the program on Twitter believe Dawn could be Meena’s next target.

Ryan stated, ” “When Meena sees you hanging around with Dawn Bill, she’ll be furious. Take care.” “Meena watching Billy & Dawn,” Kezza tweeted with eyes emojis. “Meena is zeroing in on Dawn like a military drone,” Mick continued.