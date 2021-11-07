Emmerdale The cheating scandal involving Kim Tate’s co-star, depression, and the ‘invisible disease’

Kim Tate is one of Emmerdale’s most well-known characters.

Since 1989, Claire King has played the ruthless matriarch on the long-running series.

Before she left the program in 1999, Kim’s initial run as a series regular was dominated by her tumultuous marriage to Frank Tate.

Emmerdale on ITV Fans reveal Chloe’s father, who predicts the star’s comeback. The character returned to Emmerdale in 2018 and is currently entangled in two major storylines on the show, as Jamie has gone missing and Kim has been framed by Meena for Andrea’s murder.

Claire’s life off-screen has sometimes resembled her work, according to Mirror Online. Kim has been entangled in some of Emmerdale’s most tumultuous situations.

After her marriage with co-star Peter Armory, who played Kim’s wheelchair-bound stepson Chris Tate, fell up, the 59-year-old says she suffered from depression.

Claire found out that Michael was having an affair with fellow Emmerdale co-star Samantha Giles, who plays Bernice Blackstock, and the pair divorced in 1994.

Claire is currently back in Emmerdale as the evil Kim Tate, although at the time of her discovery, she had left the show and was working in London while acting in Bad Girls.

Both said they were estranged from their partners when the affair started, but Claire claimed the affair started years before she left the soap.

“I had a suspicion something was going on,” she told the Mirror.

Claire went on to say: “We were spending less and less time together because I was working in London. Every weekend, I would return to Yorkshire. Pete said I just returned to visit my dogs and horses, and I thought to myself, ‘Well, yeah, and to catch you at it!’ Claire had her doubts, but she didn’t know for sure until Samantha’s then-partner, Nick Moore, wrote her a letter in which he explained that their partners were cheating on them.

Claire said, ” “When I confronted Pete about it, he confirmed that it had been going on for a long. He said it was over, but it started all over again. ‘Well, you have to go with,’ I remarked at that time.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”