Emmerdale The actor Sam Dingle’s secret talent, family life, and anti-vaccine ideas are all discussed.

For the past 26 years, James Hooton has been a part of the Emmerdale cast.

Since 1995, the 48-year-old has been a fan favorite on the Dales.

His character has had various difficult storylines over the years.

Sam assisted his terminally sick partner Alice in dying by giving her an overdose of morphine in one of the most heartbreaking stories.

While most people are familiar with James from Emmerdale, you might be surprised to discover of his hidden talent and genuine accent.

Authentic accent

According to the Daily Star, Sam Dingle is recognized for his thick Yorkshire drawl, which fits nicely with the soap’s rural setting.

Last year, though, soap fans were taken aback when they heard Sam speak about the Dingles’ lineage in an episode of Emmerdale: Family Tree.

Some fans were irritated by the fact that James, who is from Nottinghamshire, did not have the same heavy accent as the character he plays.

One Twitter user reacted to the news by writing: “The real-life voice of #emmerdale Sam Dingle actor @jamhoot astounded me just as much as Jodie Comers scouse accent in #KillingEve. It has a beautiful tone to it.” “My brain is not computing Sam talking normally,” another added. A third person added: “Oh my goodness! In actual life, Sam Dingle has a pretty lovely voice!” a contented family Sam Dingle met his equal in friendly cleaner Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) in Emmerdale, and the two married and moved into Wishing Well Cottage together.

Following the death of his first wife, Alice, and other ill-fated romances over the years, his love life has been strewn with tragedy.

In real life, James is blissfully engaged to Nancy Lucas, his long-term partner, and the couple has two young kids, Ava-Rose and Lilly.

Because the birth of their youngest child, Ava-Rose, coincided with a calm period on Emmerdale, James was able to spend a lot of time at home with his family.

“Fortunately, I haven’t had lots on at work either, so I’ve been able to spend a lot of time at home,” he told OK! Magazine at the time.

As they battled, the couple was pleased to receive a second little girl.