Emmerdale The actor Jimmy King discusses who he would want to see return to the ITV soap opera.

Nick Miles has been a fixture on our television screens for nearly two decades, portraying Jimmy King in Emmerdale.

It’s fair to say Jimmy has seen a lot in the Yorkshire Dales during his time there.

In 2005, 2008, and 2012, he had to deal with the loss of all of his brothers, as well as his father’s death in 2006.

Let’s not forget his stabbing by Daz Eden, his catastrophic marriage to Sadie King, his severe financial difficulties, and his discovery that he’d fathered a son through sperm donation.

With all of the current drama involving him, Nicola, and Mandy Dingle, you’d think actor Nick Miles would want to take a break from it all.

Nick, on the other hand, has stated that he would welcome the return of one Emmerdale actress only for the purpose of causing havoc on his life.

According to the Mirror, Nick stated that while he hopes Jimmy and Nicola work things out, he is open to them bringing back his ex-girlfriend Kelly — but not Sadie.

“Patsy Kensit played Sadie when I first started in the program, and she had an affair with my brother,” he explained.

“I believe it would be disastrous for Jimmy because, as I already stated, she attempted to kill him, therefore he would most likely flee a mile.

“Also, Jimmy was longing for children, and Sadie was secretly using contraception, so Nicola’s gift of three lovely children is something he will be eternally grateful for.

“I’d like Adele to return. She is still the legal mother of one of the children. As a result, it may be quite interesting. It’s possible that there will be fireworks in the future.”

Nick has previously collaborated with major Hollywood personalities, including Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s Civil War epic Gangs of New York, in which the two starred together.

But choosing between the rolling hills of Yorkshire and the glitter of Tinseltown is a no-brainer for Nick: God’s Country always triumphs.

Nick did, however, have some interesting stories from his time in Hollywood, like discovering that Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio was a red-hot poker player while filming Gangs of New York. “The summary has come to an end.”