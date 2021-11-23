Emmerdale teases a reunion between Billy and Dawn.

Billy and Dawn may reunite in the coming weeks, according to Emmerdale.

Billy and Dawn have been on and off in Emmerdale since they initially started dating in 2019.

Billy stood with Dawn as she fought for custody of her young son Lucas in early 2020.

Emmerdale on ITV Fans are seeking the same thing from Meena’s new love partner. However, after the death of DI Malone, their relationship fell apart.

Dawn and Billy, on the other hand, will reconsider their relationship next week after having a poignant moment.

Billy consoles a grieving Dawn, who swears she’s a monster for killing Malone, according to spoilers.

Dawn moves in for a kiss after Billy gives an impassioned speech, which Billy initially reciprocates before pulling away, humiliating her.

Dawn feels horrified by her rejection from yesterday and avoids Billy’s calls.

Billy tells Meena at Tall Trees that he’s worried about Ellis, but his attention is entirely focused on Dawn.

Billy shows up at Woodbine, insistent that Dawn hears him out.

He explains that he wants to be with her, but that he needs confirmation from her that she feels the same way, given their tumultuous past.

Dawn, on the other hand, will have to contend with Meena, who has set her sights on Billy after being dumped by David.