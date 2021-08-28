Emmerdale stars who have married, divorced, and remarried.

Characters on Emmerdale are known for their rough love lives, but two of the show’s stars had their own turbulent relationship.

Duncan Preston married Susan Penhaligon in 1986, and is well known for his role as Doug Potts in the ITV soap.

Susan also starred as Jean Hope in Emmerdale in 2016, according to Leeds Live.

Unfortunately, their marriage did not last, and they divorced in 1992.

However, in classic soap tradition, their relationship did not end there, and the pair reconciled in 1997.

Despite their reconciliation, the couple has yet to remarry.

Duncan Preston, who is he?

Duncan Preston is a British actor who played Douglas Potts in Emmerdale for more than a decade on and off. He’s also a regular in EastEnders.

Preston has also appeared in shows such as Surgical Spirit, Holby City, and Peak Practice in addition to his work in British soaps.

Bradford is where he was born.

At a young age, he became interested in acting and decided to enroll at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Preston was cast as DS Todd in EastEnders in the 1980s, although he only lasted a few episodes. In 2007, he was cast as Douglas Potts in Emmerdale, where he stayed until 2011. He did, however, return to the show in 2014, where he remained a regular until 2020.

Susan Penhaligon, who is she?

Susan is a British actress and writer who rose to prominence in 1976 with her performance in the drama series Bouquet of Barbed Wire.

She is well renowned for her role in the sitcom A Fine Romance as Helen Barker.

Her film credits include Under Milk Wood, No sex please we’re British, The Land That Time Forgot, The Uncanny, Paul Verhoeven’s Soldier of Orange, and Lucy Westenra in Count Dracula, in addition to her Emmerdale role as Jean Hope in 2006.

She’s also had a long career on stage.