Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Meena is on the hunt for her next victim, and Amy has reported her to the cops.

Meena confesses to killing her best friend Nadine earlier this year.

Meena pushed Leanna from a bridge when she found her dark secret.

Meena also attempted to drown Victoria before attacking Andrea in a maze during super soap week.

However, another villager could be in risk next week.

Following her breakup with David, Meena will continue to struggle, as viewers will see.

The nurse laments David’s choice of Victoria and quickly finds solace in Nicola, who has dealt with her own share of David turmoil.

Meena is adamant about showing David what he’s been missing and winning him back.

While Nicola is supportive, Amy isn’t, and Meena receives even less from Manpreet.

However, she is taken aback when she learns that David and Victoria have left for Portugal.

She sneaks into Victoria and Amy’s house and destroys it, enraged.

When Amy discovers the damage, she is taken aback and contacts the cops.

However, when PC Swirling approaches Meena for an interview, she denies everything and is not arrested.

Amy swears she’ll prove it was her, and things are ready to get physical when Billy steps in.

Meena has her sights set on Billy, whom she refers to as her hero in shining armor.